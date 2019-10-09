Nigeria: Davido's Unborn Son Gets Endorsement Deal With Mario & Juliet Diapers

9 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Nigerian singer David Adeleke famously known as Davido, has announced that his "unborn son" has bagged an endorsement deal with a diaper company.

Davido excitedly took to his Instagram page to announce the endorsement to his fans. He wrote:

"I'm Super Excited My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, Dude Coming Into The World Super Rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes @marioandjulietbaby 100% life-style, Soft Up Your Babies Yansh, Don't Dull, Congrats @thechefchi Blessed Forever @cubana_chiefpriest Better In-Law,"

Davido did not specify the worth of the endorsement.

However, Chioma who is going to be married to the Afropop singer, Davido, has reacted to the endorsement deal

she wrote : "My Prince is Super Rich From My Tummy, Congrats On Your New Deal With @marioandjulietbaby The Best Baby Diaper N Wipes, Boy We Just Got Started, More Greatness To Come 🎉❤️ 👶🏾 Thank you so much @cubana_chiefpriest ❤️❤️"

