Zimbabwe: MP Laments 'Inaccessible' Ministers

Photo: Plaxedes Ncube/The Source
Parliament (file photo).
8 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Wedza South legislator Cde Tinoda Machakaire has bemoaned the inaccessibility of some Cabinet ministers as he tries to foster developmental in the constituency.

Cde Machakaire was speaking during a ground-breaking ceremony for an Early Childhood Development (ECD) block he donated to St Mary's Makanda Primary School over the weekend.

"I have several projects I want to implement in this constituency. Those I have control over are already there. You can see them but those that needs some ministers are still pending. This is because some of the minsters are not accessible and they play 'hard to get' games," he said.

Cde Machakaire, who has donated four blocks at different schools, hailed the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Paul Mavima, for his commitment in serving the sector.

"When I approached Prof Mavima he was accessible and he even shared with me that he wanted to set new standards in the education system as the country seeks to be an upper middle class economy by 2030. I told him there are no books in most schools in my constituency, we have no Government boarding school in this constituency. Most of our schools are dilapidated and he said he will look into it," he said.

Cde Machakaire blasted officials from the Ministry of Social Welfare for failing to take his offer to transport grain to the needy for free.

"I have offered my trucks to ferry grain for free but these officials were rejecting my services because they contract some people who charge exorbitant prices. This is not what President Emmerson Mnangagwa is calling for," he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Mashonaland East Minister of State Apollonia Munzverengwi appealed to Minister Mavima for Government boarding schools in the constituency.

"Like what Cde Machakaire said, we have no Government boarding schools in Mashonaland East, particularly Wedza South and Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe and we are appealing to you Professor to intervene. Apart from that, we want you to reach to the Minister of Health so that he can assist us in getting a mortuary," she said.

Prof Mavima, who was the guest of honour, said Government has already started building state-of-the-art schools with mobile science laboratories and ECD facilities.

"The first phase is already in motion and we hope to finish 70 schools in December. I have already put it on the budget. On the issue of books, we have already sent books to schools. Only books for Heritage Studies are a problem," he said.

