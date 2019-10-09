Gambia: Interface Gambia TV CEO Nominated for British Award for African Development Award

8 October 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S. Saliu

In recognition of his efforts to advance Business and Development in Africa, UK and within Diaspora, Sheriff Jammeh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Interface Gambia TV has been nominated for the 2019 British Award for African Development (BRAAD).

The event is scheduled for Thursday, 23rd to 24th October at The Grand Sheraton Hotel London, Mayfair.

BRAAD, is a business and development forum, which seeks to recognise and highlight exceptional achievements within Africa and its Diaspora community that focus on business and entrepreneurship. It provides a nexus for exploring business opportunities between the UK and African markets to co-create long-standing opportunities to further economic growth.

The event, which is in three stages namely - Parliamentary lecture to be held on Wednesday, 23rd; will be followed by the African Disruptive Technology Conference on 24th, while the third and final will be a conference.

Meanwhile, this year's lecture titled - Disruptive Technology will focus on the technological advancement of socio-economic life in Africa and the abundance of entrepreneurial innovations that seeks to revolutionise the way people communicate, trade and go about their day-to-day activities in Africa and elsewhere.

Also, this year's event will bring together leading minds in the technological and business fields to discuss, explore and highlight the significance of revolutionising the African business ecosystem and socio-economic sectors through disruptive technology.

CEO Jammeh, was nominated for this noble award in the category of Media and Entertainment in recognition of his achievement in business and development in Africa and within the Diaspora.

The criteria for the nomination includes having invested in people and human development; built capacity and knowledge transfers; created jobs for the Diaspora and in Africa, facilitated social and private investment; facilitated Diaspora, country or regional economic development among others.

