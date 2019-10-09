Somalia: Puntland President to Attend Madobe's Inauguration

9 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The president of the semi-autonomous state of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni, is set to arrive in the port city of Kismayo, , the administrative capital of Jubbaland.

President Deni's is accompanied by his members of Cabinet, in a move that leaves President Farmajo an isolated man ins as far as Jubaland affairs are concerned.

Mogadishu has refused to officially recognize President Madobe's re-election, even cancelling all direct flights to the city.

But Madobe navigated the roadblocks by buying a civilian plane to ferry guests to his inauguration. Mogadishu has also taken issue with Kenya for clearing a direct flight to Kismayo.

