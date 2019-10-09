Ethiopia: An Oromo Fashion and Literary Night Is Held in Addis Ababa

9 October 2019
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
By Etenesh Abera

An Oromo fashion and literary night was held at Grand Eliana Hotel, Addis Ababa on the night of October 2, 2019. The event held as part of celebrations for the coming home of the Irreechaa of Hora Finfinnee and organized by Tokuma Promotion and Entertainment, featured modern designs on traditional Oromo cultural outfits. The modern twist of the designs garnered praise from the audience and was the highlight of the night in which 6 designers showcased their work. Solan Birhanu, the organizer, said that the returning of the Irreechaa of Hora Finfinnee after 150 years inspired him to hold the event and that his plan is to showcase the collection in other cities of the country after this. A modern design with traditional elements piece by one of the designers was auctioned off for 81,000 ETB in a major highlight of the night.

The night also saw Afaan Oromoo poetry from more than 5 poets. Accompanied by jazzy music, the poets presented their works that dealt with the culture, history and struggle of the Oromo people. The poets also told Addis Standard that they plan to hold these literary nights on a monthly basis from here on.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Ethiopia
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.