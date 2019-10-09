Ethiopia: An Oromo Fashion and Literary Night Is Held in Addis Ababa

An Oromo fashion and literary night was held at Grand Eliana Hotel, Addis Ababa on the night of October 2, 2019. The event held as part of celebrations for the coming home of the Irreechaa of Hora Finfinnee and organized by Tokuma Promotion and Entertainment, featured modern designs on traditional Oromo cultural outfits. The modern twist of the designs garnered praise from the audience and was the highlight of the night in which 6 designers showcased their work. Solan Birhanu, the organizer, said that the returning of the Irreechaa of Hora Finfinnee after 150 years inspired him to hold the event and that his plan is to showcase the collection in other cities of the country after this. A modern design with traditional elements piece by one of the designers was auctioned off for 81,000 ETB in a major highlight of the night.

The night also saw Afaan Oromoo poetry from more than 5 poets. Accompanied by jazzy music, the poets presented their works that dealt with the culture, history and struggle of the Oromo people. The poets also told Addis Standard that they plan to hold these literary nights on a monthly basis from here on.