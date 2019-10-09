South Africa: 9-Month-Old Soweto Baby Still Missing 5 Days After He Went Missing

A nine-month-old baby boy is still missing after he was allegedly abducted in Protea South Central in Soweto by a woman who claimed to be a relative.

"The toddler went missing on Friday at around 16:00 after a middle-aged woman, who only identified herself as Matsidisi, approached the mother of the child, claiming to be a relative of the child's father.

"She requested to take the child, along with another 10-year-old boy of the same mother, to visit her place in Protea South Zone 6," the Pink Ladies organisation for missing children said in a statement on Saturday.

The 10-year-old boy returned home alone an hour later and, when his mother asked where his brother was, he said that the woman had told him to go home.

The mother rushed to the house in Zone 6, but the woman and her baby had vanished.

The baby goes by the name Lihle Mmusi, News24 previously reported.

A case of kidnapping has been opened at the Protea Glen police station.

Police have no updates and are still searching for the baby.

"We are also looking for the suspect who took the child," Sergeant Khalipha Mvula told News24 on Wednesday.

Source: News24