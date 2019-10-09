Tunisia: Sfax - Agreement to Extend New Tina Hospital

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia and China concluded an agreement, Tuesday, for a feasibility study to extend the new hospital in Tina (Sfax), which will be operational on November 3, thanks to a 200 million Dinars Chinese donation.

The agreement was signed by acting Health Minister Sonia Ben Cheikh and China's ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin during a ceremony held in Tunis. Prime Minister Youssef Chahed attended the ceremony and announced that the start of the extension work of this new hospital is planned towards the end of the second half of 2020.

Chahed recalled that during his visit to China in September 2018, the Chinese authorities pledged to equip the Tina hospital with advanced equipment and to expand it.

The new hospital will include a surgical centre and a large burns centre, he said, welcoming the cooperation relations between Tunisia and China and hoping to see them expand to other areas.