Tunisia: Sfax - Agreement to Extend New Tina Hospital

8 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia and China concluded an agreement, Tuesday, for a feasibility study to extend the new hospital in Tina (Sfax), which will be operational on November 3, thanks to a 200 million Dinars Chinese donation.

The agreement was signed by acting Health Minister Sonia Ben Cheikh and China's ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin during a ceremony held in Tunis. Prime Minister Youssef Chahed attended the ceremony and announced that the start of the extension work of this new hospital is planned towards the end of the second half of 2020.

Chahed recalled that during his visit to China in September 2018, the Chinese authorities pledged to equip the Tina hospital with advanced equipment and to expand it.

The new hospital will include a surgical centre and a large burns centre, he said, welcoming the cooperation relations between Tunisia and China and hoping to see them expand to other areas.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
Health
Construction
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.