South Africa: Thuto-Tiro Stabbing - Insufficient Evidence but Investigation Continues

9 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

There is insufficient evidence in the murder case of a 15-year-old Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School pupil in Sebokeng, Gauteng, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

However, the investigation is continuing.

"The NPA has given instructions of investigations that must be done. Upon conclusion of such investigations, the docket will then be brought back to the NPA for a decision," Mjonondwane said.

According to police spokesperson Captain Fikile Funda, "as soon as the investigation is finalised, the [case] is going to be placed on the roll and the [accused] will be summoned to appear before the court."

Funda said any changes to the charge sheet would be made if necessary.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the murder and it is alleged that he used a pair of scissors to stab 15-year-old fellow pupil Tshepo Mphehlo to death.

The accused, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is in the care of his parents.

The two - who were understood to have been friends - were "playing" in a classroom when the incident happened.

On Tuesday, Mphehlo's mother Dikeledi said she realised that the boy who allegedly caused her son's death was his friend after she asked to see a picture of him, News24 reported.

The mother said she was shocked because the two boys were close and she was close to the teen's mother.

Distraught, she said she had attended many school meetings along with the 15-year-old's mother and added that during their walks to the school, they would discuss social issues as well as their children's performances.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

