Kenya: Lamu Court Jails Serial Paedophile for 25 Years

9 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kalume Kazungu

A court in Lamu has sentenced a 35-year-old serial paedophile to 25 years imprisonment.

Felix Gitari Kirimi was found guilty of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's daughter aged five-and-a-half years in Hindi Town, Lamu West Sub-County.

The accused committed the offence on September 19, 2018.

The court also heard that a few months prior to the offence, the accused had similarly sexually assaulted his former girlfriend's daughter aged nine years.

TV DECODER

Kirimi denied all the charges and instead accused his girlfriend of framing him up for refusing to buy her a TV decoder.

"I am unfairly targeted. I didn't in anyway assault the said minors. This is pure framing on the part of my girlfriend. I am confident all this is as a result of my action to refuse to buy my girlfriend a decoder she was really pushing for," said Kirimi.

While delivering the ruling, Principal Magistrate Allan Temba said two doctors testified in the case and confirmed that the infant's private part was swollen and had blood stains due to lacerations.

Mr Temba said that in both cases, despite the accused enjoying unlimited sex from his girlfriends, he would insert his fingers into the private parts of his girlfriends' daughters.

"The evidence presented before the court proved beyond doubt that you are a paedophile. You have even refused to mitigate and to apologise for such a serious offence. You are therefore sentenced to 25 years in jail. You have 14 days to appeal," said Mr Temba.

