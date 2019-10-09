Kenya: MP Wants Husband in Cohen Case Kept Away From Children

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari has moved to court seeking to have her husband Peter Njoroge Karanja restrained from having any form of interaction with his two children pending the finalisation of the matter.

In an application seen by the Nation, the lawmaker also wants him barred until criminal proceedings against him are concluded.

Mr Karanja is a suspect in the murder of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen.

She cited mental anguish, possible ridicule, stress, stigma and accompanying danger on the part of the children as some of the reasons why she wants him restrained from interacting with the minors.

ACCESS CHILDREN

In a recent application, Mr Karanja had applied to be allowed access to the children and ruling on the matter is still pending in court.

The application by the MP further states that in September, Mr Karanja was arrested on allegation of criminal activities of murder.

"It is important that his true character be exposed before the honourable court can grant him any orders of access and interaction with the children," she stated.

She argued that the character, reputation and history of Mr Karanja is inconsistent with the best interest of the minors, with the children already stigmatised and stressed due to the ongoing media reports.

ABSCONDED DUTIES

"That it will not for the best interest of justice [and] fairness for the minor to interact with the respondent, a person suspected of acts of violence, murder and immorality until the criminal process against the accused is finalised and verdict made," said Ms Wangari in her court application.

The application further states that Mr Karanja had absconded his fatherly duties of providing for the children.

The MP stated that she has, all along, housed, fed, educated and brought up the children, hence she is the best suited person as the mother to take care of them in light of criminal allegations against her husband.

GILGIL HOME

She also sought orders to be granted access to her rural home in Gilgil for purposes of inspection and the evaluation of its suitability for occupancy.

The application was filed under a certificate of urgency by Lawyer George Kimani on behalf of the MP.

While opposing the application after the matter came up at a Naivasha court Wednesday, lawyer Irungu Mburu argued that the arrest and arraignment of Mr Karanja could not be a basis to deny him natural rights to his family.