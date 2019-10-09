South Africa: Zungu Withdrawn From Bafana Bafana Squad, Mvala Called Up

Mothobi Mvala of Highlands Park has been called up to take the place of the injured Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu.

The Amiens FC star is the third player to be withdrawn from the squad due to injury after both goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and defender Thamsanqa Mkhize were replaced by Ricardo Goss of Bidvest Wits and Tshepo Rikhotso of Bloemfontein Celtic.

All the 23 players have reported for national team duty including Belgium-based Percy Tau and Kamohelo Mokotjo who plays his club football in England.

Mvala has already joined his compatriots in camp in Port Elizabeth as he arrived last night (Tuesday, 8 October).

The midfield workhorse will be part of the training squad this afternoon where Bafana Bafana will have a session open to the public - taking place at the Wolfson Stadium in KwaZakhele at 15h00.

Tau, who landed in South Africa yesterday morning, was given time off to attend to personal matters and will join the squad in Port Elizabeth this morning - which means all 23 players that have been called up have reported for national team duty, including England-based Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Bafana Bafana take on Mali in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge scheduled for Sunday, 13 October 2019.

The clash will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Kickoff is at 15h00.

Meanwhile Dean Furman and Ronwen Williams sat out the second day of training yesterday as they are nursing injuries - and were joined on the sidelines by striker Lebo Mothiba. The trio is still under medical observation.

Tickets are already on sale for the R40 for adults, and R20 for children under the age of 12. They can be purchased from Computicket outlets as well as at Shoprite and Checkers stores.

[Updated] BAFANA BAFANA SA SENIOR MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM LIST vs Mali:

2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge

POSITIONS

PLAYER'S NAME

CLUB

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Darren KEET OH Leuven FC (Belgium)

2. Ronwen WILLIAM Supersport United FC (SA)

3. RICARDO GOSS BIDVEST WITS FC (SA)

DEFENDERS:

4. Erick MATHOHO Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

5. Buhle MKHWANAZI Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

6. Thulani HLATSHWAYO (C) Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

7. Thapelo MORENA Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

8. TSHEPO RIKHOTSO BLOEMFONTEIN CELTIC FC (SA)

9. Innocent MAELA Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

10. Mosa LEBUSA Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

MIDFIELDERS:

11. Kamohelo MOKOTJO Brentfort FC (England)

12. Thato MOKEKE Cape Town City FC (SA)

13. Dean FURMAN Supersport United FC (SA)

14. Lebohang PHIRI Guingamp FC (France)

15. MOTHOBI MVALA Highlands Park FC (SA)

16. Themba ZWANE Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

17. Thembinkosi LORCH Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

18. Percy TAU Club Brugge FC (Belgium)

19. Thulani SERERO Al Jazira FC (Abu Dhabi)

20. Keagan DOLLY Montpellier FC (France)

FORWARDS

21. Lebo MOTHIBA Strasbourg FC (France)

22. Bradley GROBLER Supersport United FC (SA)

23. Kermit ERASMUS Cape Town City FC (SA)