Rwanda: Areruya, Uwizeye Revel in Move to Pédale Pilotine

Rwanda international cyclists Joseph Areruya and Jean Claude Uwizeye have said that they are delighted after signing for Pédale Pilotine in the Caribbean island of Martinique.

Uwizeye, 25, signed a one-year deal, while his compatriot - Areruya - penned a six-month contract.

The 2017 Tour du Rwanda winner, Areruya, joins his new club after spending the last two seasons with UCI Pro Continental Team Delko-Marseille, while Uwizeye has been riding - also in the last years - for another French side, Les Sables Vendée.

The two riders were teammates at the Rwamagana-based Les Amies Sportifs before they turned professional. Areruya has since won several races while Uwizeye is fresh from winning this year's Tour de Guyane in August.

"I am happy to join Pédale Pilotine, it's an exciting step in my career. I want to work hard and contribute to the club's success during the first year before thinking about extending the contract," Uwizee told Times Sport in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

He further revealed, "Many teams tried to sign me after winning Tour de Guyane."

Some of the famous names - in African cycling - who previously featured for the Martinique outfit include Daniel Teklehaimanot and two-time African champion Tesfom Okubamariam, both from Eritrea.

In a separate interview, Areruya told this publication that he could not wait to get on the team and, start training and racing with his new teammates.

