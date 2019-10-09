Rwanda: Mugisha, Sarpong Goals Send Rayon On Top

RAYON Sports have claimed the top spot in the Rwanda Premier League following their 2-0 win over archrivals AS Kigali on Tuesday.

Two second-half goals from Gilbert Mugisha and Michel Sarpong were enough to fire the Blues to the summit after two matches this term, having played out a goalless draw against new entrants Gasogi United in the first game last Saturday.

BREAKING: @rayon_sports beat @AS_KigaliFC 2-0 to go top of the table. #ASKRAY pic.twitter.com/L1fLrZkBbJ

-- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) October 8, 2019

After a dull first-half, Mugisha opened the scoring in the 68th minute after beating two AS Kigali defenders Latif Bishira and Shaffy Songayingabo before rounding off goalkeeper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye in front of a packed Kigali Stadium.

Ghana-born talisman Sarpong, who missed a penalty during his side's draw against Gasogi over the weekend, doubled Rayon's lead from the spot with eight minutes to time after Songayingabo fouled him inside the area.

The crucial victory was also a return of the favour for the Blues after AS Kigali beat them last week to clinch the Super Cup title in a game that pits the league champions against Peace Cup winners.

Rayon displayed good football in the first half and could have scored at least twice, but they wasted chance after chance as both sides went into recess goalless.

Rayon Sports supporters applaud their team after beating AS Kigali to go top on Tuesday. /Sam Ngendahimana

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

AS Kigali had minimal chances to equalise as Ugandan striker Farouk Saifi Ssentongo tested Rayon Sports stopper Yves Kimenyi twice in the dying minutes but could not find the back of the net.

APR get first win

In the meantime, record 17-time champions APR also earned their first victory this season after beating Bugesera 1-0 at Nyamata Stadium on Tuesday.

Forward Djabel Manishimwe, who joined the army side from Rayon in June, scored the lone goal in the 33rd minute.

After two match rounds, Rayon and APR are level with four points, but the former lead courtesy of a superior (2) goal difference.

APR were held 1-1 by AS Kigali in the league opener last Friday.

Tuesday

AS Kigali 0-2 Rayon

Bugesera 0-1 APR

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa