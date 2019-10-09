Rwanda: Gasogi Eye First Win in Topflight League

GASOGI United will be looking to bag all three points when they host Marines in the Rwanda Premier League at Kigali Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Kick-off 3pm.

The topflight league's newcomers held champions Rayon Sports to a goalless draw in their opener last Saturday.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, assistant coach Maurice 'Maso' Nshimiyimana insisted that his side will go into the game with sights set on victory.

"We are targeting all three points [against Marines] on Wednesday," said Nshimiyimana.

"We had little time to prepare but all my guys are fine, and the confidence level in camp is high. We will do everything possible to win the game, and players have showed that they want to."

Gasogi collected Rwf19m at the gates during their draw against Rayon, and will be hoping to rack in more today as they cement their status as one of the fan-favourite teams in the league.

Wednesday

Gasogi Vs Marines 15:00

Gicumbi Vs Muhanga 15:00

Musanze Vs Police 15:00

Sunrise Vs Mukura 15:00

Espoir Vs Kiyovu 15:00

Heroes Vs Etincelles 15:00

