Namibia: NFA Members Elect Executives

9 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

SIX Namibia Football Association members have successfully held elections as preparations for a national congress continue, the Fifa Normalisation Committee for Namibia announced on Tuesday.

The Normalisation Committee (NC) has spent the best part of nine months regulating football at regional level given that several of its members were not in compliance with the requirements for bona fide membership with the NFA, thereby needing to resolve issues at hand or conduct elections.

The NFA has 20 members, namely the Namibia Premier League, 14 football regions, women's football, the referees association, North East First Division, North West First Division and Southern Stream First Division.

Only 12 NFA members were in good standing when the NC was installed in February. The women's football, referees association, Oshana, Omusati, Hardap, Kunene and Erongo have all since elected new executive members, while Ohangwena and Oshikoto addressed shortcomings to be eligible for the NFA congress.

Kunene is currently the only region with three women in their executive committee.

The NC will visit Otjozondjupa region this weekend, while Khomas, //Kharas and Kavango East, all with terms due on 20 November 2019, will need supervision to conduct elections later in November.

"The congress date will be communicated at the right time, in the right manner," Fifa NC vice chairperson Franco Cosmos told the NFA website.

The newly elected executives for the various members are as follows:

Omusati - Nelson Haufiku (chairperson), Andreas Nekwaya (vice chair), Gabriel Junias, Alexander Itumba, Christine Nadila, Lasarus Katoma (ordinary executives).

Oshana - Phillip Dala (chairperson), Andreas Amesho (vice chair), Gabriel Linus, Petrus Stephanus, Vilho Kalimba, Maria Kalipi, Iyaloo Dawid.

Erongo - Hendrik Dawids (chairperson), Petrus Shangeti Victor (vice chair), Jacob Nyemwatya, Martin Gawaseb, Wyclif Martins, Salmon Nakale.

Kunene - Marshall Gomeb (chairperson), Ruben Bolla Nangombe (vice chair), Moreen Oroses, Nico Somaeb, Piet Uirab, Theresia Basson, Helena Kamuhake.

Hardap - Michael Situde (chairperson), Ringo Joseph (vice chair), Englin Jossob, Frederick Boois, Pius Hummel, Niklaas Fredericks.

Women's football - Monica Shapua (chairperson), Rosemary Kheibes (vice chair), Inge-Lize Cloete, Frederick Sitali, Dudley Gaeb, Natasha Anna Cloete, Immanuel Hamutenya.

Referees association - Erastus Shilunga (chairperson), Alfeus Shipanga (vice chair), Helmut Andreas, Abraham Goliath, David Shaanika, Christof Dausab, John Chika.

