Namibia: Deputy PM Salutes Johannes

9 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah congratulated Namibian long-distance runner Helalia Johannes for winning the final Spar Women's 10 km Challenge in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday.

A media statement issued on Tuesday, the PM said success only comes to those who make a true approach to get it and Johannes' achievements have contributed to both sport and public diplomacy.

"You know the hard work and dedication have a destination which is success. Your dedication, enthusiasm and insight are really inspiring. Best of luck with your future and congratulations for your achievements, keep going," the statement said.

Johannes registered her sixth victory in as many Grand Prix series in the final Spar Women's 10 km, where she won the race with a record time of 33 minutes and 16 seconds to set a new Namibian record. She also holds the Namibian records in the 20 km, half marathon and other marathon events. - Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.