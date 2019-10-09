Namibia: Deputy PM Salutes Johannes

Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah congratulated Namibian long-distance runner Helalia Johannes for winning the final Spar Women's 10 km Challenge in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday.

A media statement issued on Tuesday, the PM said success only comes to those who make a true approach to get it and Johannes' achievements have contributed to both sport and public diplomacy.

"You know the hard work and dedication have a destination which is success. Your dedication, enthusiasm and insight are really inspiring. Best of luck with your future and congratulations for your achievements, keep going," the statement said.

Johannes registered her sixth victory in as many Grand Prix series in the final Spar Women's 10 km, where she won the race with a record time of 33 minutes and 16 seconds to set a new Namibian record. She also holds the Namibian records in the 20 km, half marathon and other marathon events. - Nampa