Zimbabwe: Mujuru's NPP in Shambles

All is not well in the National People's Party (NPP) led by the Dr Joice Mujuru as failure to restructure, defections and general apathy by the electorate in Masvingo is reported to be the order of the day.

The Herald understands that the party has vainly tried to regroup to come up with formidable structures ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

NPP spokesperson Mr Jefres Chitando, who defected from the MDC led by Mr Nelson Chamisa, yesterday said he was optimistic that the party would formulate sound structures.

"We are putting up structures that will successfully challenge Zanu-PF in the forthcoming elections.

"Some people are viewing the NPP as a smaller party or just a political outfit which will never rule this country. No! We are determined to take over power from Zanu-PF," said Mr Chitando in an interview.

He denied that some of his party supporters had since defected to MDC-Alliance, while others no longer participated at meetings.

"Elements within Zanu-PF are lying about our party. We are still strong. There are no defections affecting the party," he said.

Former Zanu-PF stalwart Mr Dzikamai Mavhaire was at the forefront of Dr Mujuru's party but decided to join MDC-Alliance last month, together with scores of party supporters.

Sources in the NPP, however, told The Herald that restructuring meetings at Chikarudzo, Muchakata, Chivi Growth Point and Renco Mine failed to take off.

They said turnout was as low with an average of 10 people in attendance.

Former Zanu-PF stalwart, Mr Dzikamai Mavhaire was at the forefront of Dr Mujuru's party but decided to join MDC-Alliance last month, together with scores of party supporters.

"I have decided to join hands with Chamisa for a collective effort to rule the country and I am contemplating to resign from the NPP," Mr Mavhaire said.

The party failed to rise to the occasion in the last harmonised elections with its leader getting a paltry 12 878 votes in the presidential election.

In addition, the NPP failed to win a single seat in National Assembly elections.