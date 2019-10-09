Nigeria: INEC Recruits 16,139 Ad Hoc Staff for Kogi Governorship

9 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

Lokoja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it has recruited 16,139 ad hoc staff for the conduct of the Kogi governorship election.

INEC's National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Barr. Festus Okoye, disclosed this at FCE Okene yesterday, during the commission's campus outreach tagged 'Youth Votes Count' programme organised by the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) in collaboration with INEC.

He said the outreach was imperative because students represent 95 per cent of the ad hoc staff, stressing that there was need to sensitize them before the election.

"We will train all the ad hoc staff for the election because we need a credible election in Kogi State. Election will take place in the 21 LGAs of the state in 2,548 polling units, and additional 3,508 polling units that will be created for the election," he said.

In his remarks, the provost of the college, Dr Umar Hassan, said for the country to attain the desired development, youths have significant roles to play, adding that the youths form the fulcrum of any nation's development.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.