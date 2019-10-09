Nigeria: INEC Recruits 16,139 Ad Hoc Staff for Kogi Governorship

Lokoja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it has recruited 16,139 ad hoc staff for the conduct of the Kogi governorship election.

INEC's National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Barr. Festus Okoye, disclosed this at FCE Okene yesterday, during the commission's campus outreach tagged 'Youth Votes Count' programme organised by the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) in collaboration with INEC.

He said the outreach was imperative because students represent 95 per cent of the ad hoc staff, stressing that there was need to sensitize them before the election.

"We will train all the ad hoc staff for the election because we need a credible election in Kogi State. Election will take place in the 21 LGAs of the state in 2,548 polling units, and additional 3,508 polling units that will be created for the election," he said.

In his remarks, the provost of the college, Dr Umar Hassan, said for the country to attain the desired development, youths have significant roles to play, adding that the youths form the fulcrum of any nation's development.