Zimbabwe: Mthuli Ncube Projects 10 Percent Inflation Decline By Year End

8 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube says the inflation rate will end the year 2019 at 10% with an expectation that it will reduce further to a single digit by the end of 2020.

According to the 2020 pre-budget strategy paper the Treasury boss hinged the inflation decline prediction on the strengths of outlawing the multi-currency basket.

"Following the adoption of mono currency in June 2019, supported by further strengthening of both fiscal and month-on-month inflation retreated to 21% by July 2019 and further down to 18% by August 2019.

"With continued implementation of fiscal and monetary policy reforms and other structural policies, inflation on monthly basis is expected to stabilise around 10 % by end 2019 and at 2.3 % by end of 2020."

The remarks come shortly after the International Monetary Fund's recent report indicating Zimbabwe's monthly inflation reached 300 % in the month of August this year, becoming the highest globally.

Ncube predicts further that Gross Domestic Product is projected to grow by 5% to $209.3 billion in 2020, as revenues are expected to hit $24.8 billion with expenditure estimated at $28.5 billion creating a budget surplus of $4.1 billion.

The strategy paper claims that cumulative merchandise exports for 2019 up to July increased by 7.2%, from US$2 billion during the same period in 2018, to $2.1 billion despite a decrease in gold exports, and largely on account of nickel and tobacco.

At the same time, merchandise imports for the period under review sharply declined by 21%, from US$3.6 billion recorded in the comparable period in 2018, to US$2.8 billion in 2019.

However, in 2020, exports are projected at US$5.5 billion with imports growing to US$6.6 billion on account of higher imports of essential inputs and equipment, including electricity and fuel.

Cumulative revenue collections for the first half of the year 2019 stood at $4.99 billion, against a target of $4.15 billion, giving a positive variance of 20.2%.

Similarly, expenditures for the same period were $4.2 billion, against a target of $3.7 billion, which is $532 million over expenditure of 15%.

A positive rainfall season forecast combined with the above factors, is expected to see agriculture rebound and growth of 10.3% in 2020 against a backdrop of sustained growth and stability.

Added Ncube: "While the 2020 national budget will continue to consolidate macro-fiscal stabilisation gains made in 2019, the thrust will now shift to the following areas, growth and productivity; job creation; competitiveness; and promotion of more sustainable and shared development."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Governance
Southern Africa
Currencies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.