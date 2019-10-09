Nigeria: Acquisition of OML 11 By Rivers Govt Void - MOSOP

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has described the acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company's (SPDC's) 45 percent stake in OML 11 by the Rivers State Government as null and void.

They said: "Where Ogoni rights of ownership have not been respected, all purported midnight acquisitions, divestments or licensure of the Ogoni oilfields without broad consultation and agreement with the Ogoni people are null and void and cannot stand".

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the MOSOP National Executive Council meeting held in Port Harcourt on Friday, signed by MOSOP president, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara and secretary-general, Anthony M. Porole.

"Ogoniland is not for sale. The inalienable resources of Ogoniland cannot be expropriated by private interests masquerading as public interest," the communiqué read.

"MOSOP condemns the humiliation of the Ogoni people by state actors particularly with the brazen, insensitive, outrageous, dismissive and insulting manner in which government officials at all levels treat the matter of OML 11 which comprises the Ogoni oilfields," they said.

"First, it was a leaked letter in March 2019 directing NNPC to commence plans for the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland in October 2019 and now Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State reporting of a purported acquisition of OML 11 and the eventual take-off of oil production resumption in 15 months, all these done without the slightest consultation with the Ogoni people," they said.

"The secrecy and inconsistencies surrounding 'this latest purported acquisition' particularly as required by critical institutions indicated "absolute ignorance," the communique said.