Ghana: NGO Builds 4 CHPS Compounds With Ancillary Facilities for Farming C'nities in Tain

9 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Nsawkaw — A German based non-governmental organisation, Madamfo Ghana Foundation, has constructed four CHPS compounds with ancillary facilities like nurses' quarters and mechanised boreholes for communities in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

The structures have been completed and the foundation is expected to furnish the health facilities with medical equipment before it hands over for use.

The beneficiaries are Tainso, Njau, Tiadene and Kanokrom, all farming communities in the district.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times, the District Chief Executive of Tain, Charity Foriwaa Dwommoh, said operation of the facilities would enhance quality healthcare delivery, especially maternal health.

She said the benevolence of Madamfo Ghana had really come handy for a district with 143 scattered communities as against a few health facilities.

The DCE explained that the facilities have been constructed in such a way that, in future, it could easily be upgraded into clinics, adding "There's a separate delivery room and a midwife's office; the nurses' quarters have three separate apartments."

She commended the foundation for its infrastructural development assistance over the years, alluding to an eight-unit classroom block it constructed at Attakrom and Brodi Clinic in the district as classic examples.

Madam Foriwaa Dwommoh also indicated that the assembly had been able to complete about 10 different development projects which were initiated by the erstwhile administration.

She stated that three additional CHPS compounds at Akore, Yabraso and Dagadu were almost ready for use, saying "it's only left with mechanisation of boreholes; procurement of medical equipment have been completed. We will also provide motor bikes for personnel who will be posted there."

