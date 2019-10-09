South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Maydorn Wharf Police

9 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in Maydorn Wharf are appealing to the members of the community for assistance with regards to the missing person. Thawanda Juru (35) who is a truck driver went missing on 29 September 2019. He was last seen driving a truck with a trailer loaded with copper plates, leaving Bayhead. He did not reach the destination and the truck was later found on the R603 highway in Richmond without the copper plates and the driver.

On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing a red vest, grey Adidas track pant and sandals. He is dark in complexion and has a scar on the forehead. His family has not seen him since. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Maydorn Wharf detective, Warrant Officer Chris Nackerdien on 074 189 6371 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

