South Africa: False-Start Hassles for NPA's Bid to Tackle Alleged Bosasa Mole

9 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Suspended, unsuspended and suspended again. The National Prosecuting Authority's internal case against Jackie Lepinka, one of several civil servants implicated at the State Capture Commission by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, is yet to take shape but she is due in court on Thursday in connection with a 2014 case of a 'stolen NPA laptop'.

Jackie Lepinka, a senior manager in the secretarial pool at the National Prosecuting Authority remains on the government payroll more than 220 days since she was suspended in the wake of damning testimony by former Bosasa executive, Angelo Agrizzi.

Lepinka was suspended in February 2019 shortly after Agrizzi named her as part of a trio alleged to have been paid R130,000 in monthly bribes by Bosasa in exchange for confidential information about an ongoing criminal case against the company.

But, Daily Maverick has confirmed that this suspension was lifted in May 2019 by the recently retired Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, Silas Ramaite.

Lepinka's suspension was seemingly lifted following a strongly-worded letter from her attorneys because the NPA had failed to charge her within a prescribed 60-day period.

Lepinka was then suspended again days later, on 4 June 2019, but this now too is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.