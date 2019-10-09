South Africa: False-Start Hassles for NPA's Bid to Tackle Alleged Bosasa Mole

analysis

Suspended, unsuspended and suspended again. The National Prosecuting Authority's internal case against Jackie Lepinka, one of several civil servants implicated at the State Capture Commission by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, is yet to take shape but she is due in court on Thursday in connection with a 2014 case of a 'stolen NPA laptop'.

Jackie Lepinka, a senior manager in the secretarial pool at the National Prosecuting Authority remains on the government payroll more than 220 days since she was suspended in the wake of damning testimony by former Bosasa executive, Angelo Agrizzi.

Lepinka was suspended in February 2019 shortly after Agrizzi named her as part of a trio alleged to have been paid R130,000 in monthly bribes by Bosasa in exchange for confidential information about an ongoing criminal case against the company.

But, Daily Maverick has confirmed that this suspension was lifted in May 2019 by the recently retired Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, Silas Ramaite.

Lepinka's suspension was seemingly lifted following a strongly-worded letter from her attorneys because the NPA had failed to charge her within a prescribed 60-day period.

Lepinka was then suspended again days later, on 4 June 2019, but this now too is...