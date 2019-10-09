South Africa: Agrizzi Cross-Examination Postponed As Investigators Seek Bosasa Documents

analysis

Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford will have to wait to grill former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi after his cross-examination was postponed at the State Capture Commission on Wednesday. Agrizzi claimed Wakeford received a tidy R100,000 for helping solve the company's tax troubles.

Angelo Agrizzi has made some of the most startling revelations at the State Capture Commission but the wait to test the former Bosasa COO's evidence continues after his cross-examination was postponed on Wednesday.

Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford was due to cross-examine Agrizzi and former Bosasa manager Frans Vorster, but commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo agreed to postpone the matter while investigators try to access documents from Bosasa, renamed African Global Operations in 2017.

Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius said the information "relates to factual matters of which there would be records in the Bosasa documentation.

"That Bosasa documentation is at present under the control of one or other curators who are in dispute as to who the curator lawfully is. That matter will be resolved by the Supreme Court of Appeal later in November."

Bosasa and its liquidators have been in court fighting over control of the company and the liquidators are appealing a High Court ruling...