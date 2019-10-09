South Africa: Court Judgement On Affirmative Action Welcomed

9 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Employment and Labour has welcomed Tuesday's Labour Court judgement reconfirming the Constitutionality and legality of affirmative action and the law.

This as the court dismissed a Solidarity application, challenging the Employment Equality Act and affirmative action programmes as unconstitutional.

The application to the court followed the South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) release of a report entitled 'Achieving substantive economic equality through rights-based radical socio-economic transformation in South Africa'.

The report, which evaluates government's programme of socio-economic transformation, from a rights-based perspective, was released on 12 July 2018.

The report in part, also deals with transformation in the workplace, and the implementation of the Employment Equity Act.

The trade union had used the report to seek an order declaring that Section 42 of the Employment Equity Act is unconstitutional.

Following the court judgement, Solidarity said it is considering approaching the Constitutional Court to rule on the report.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.