Nigeria: Group Laments Abandonment of BRACE Initiative By Niger Delta Governors

9 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Sylvester Idowu

Warri — The South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), has decried the abandonment of the BRACE initiative put in place by the Niger Delta governors, five years ago.

The initiative was aimed at fostering economic cooperation and infrastructural development of the region.

The "BRACED states" is an acronym for Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo and Delta States.

The BRACED initiative with the attendant Commission was established as an umbrella development Agency to facilitate the Niger Delta States to foster economic cooperation and prosperity, issues of inter and intra infrastructural development for the region .

But over five years, after BRACE initiative and commission was established, SSRG, a Niger Delta advocacy group, in a statement, decried the nonchalant attitude of the respective governors of the Niger delta states to make the initiative work.

According to a statement signed by SSRG's Convener, Mr. Joseph Ambakederimo, "The initiative and overall objective of the initiators could have been fantastic but Implementation of the processes to achieve the core objective have largely been faulty and finds it hardly taken- off the ground. However, absolutely nothing has been seen or can we pinpoint an iota of any program from the initiators".

The group said the meetings of the governors, under the BRACED commission, had been turned largely to social gathering, "which is always the high point of such annual meeting of the commission and it goes on and on year after year."

"In fact the fate and present status of the BRACED initiative and commission put in place is unknown and presently in a state of comatose and in an intensive care unit waiting to be pronounced dead and passed on to an undertaker ditto the economic status of the states in the region all with decrepit infrastructure crying for attention, over bloated workforce because there are no industries to absorb the ready teeming workforce", it added.

SSRG therefore urged the governors of the Niger Delta states to urgently resuscitate the BRACE commission and give it life to achieve the objectives for which it was founded and geared towards the development of the region.

It also suggested that the BRACED states shield collaborate with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Sub Sovereign Future Fund to undertake mega projects and turn the Niger Delta States in to Eldorado adding "It is doable so far we can conceive the idea. It has happened in other places and it is presently happening in other climes so why not here".

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Wholly Made-in-Africa Smart Phone to Debut in 2019

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.