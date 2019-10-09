Africa: President Ramaphosa to Participate At the Financial Times (Ft) Africa Summit, London

9 October 2019
Brand South Africa (Johannesburg)

President Ramaphosa has been invited to give a key note address at the Financial Times (FT) Africa Summit under the theme Africa in Motion in the United Kingdom in London, 13-14 October 2019.

The Annual Summit is a collaboration of prominent speakers in business, politics and economics, as well as heads of state committed to increasing economic growth. His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the opening keynote address with Mr Lionel Barber, Editor of Financial Times on October 14, 2019.

Fellow African leaders H.E. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, as well as H.E. Irene Margaret Nafuna Mulomi, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, from Uganda will be joining President Ramaphosa. This opportunity is well appropriate for the Nation Brand as it is a cooperation of various stakeholders who are building awareness and strengthening the competitiveness of the continent as a whole.

In positioning South Africa's investment drive, the strengthening of ties for intra-African trade, the FT Summit signifies and asserts the significant role South Africa plays in Africa's growth and development.

Last week President Ramaphosa hosted a successful state visit by the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari where he said "The economies of the African continent are together growing at a rate far greater than our own, and we need to see the opportunity that such growth presents for our economy and our people. It is for this reason that we have embraced the African Continental Free Trade Area."

Brand South Africa in collaboration with the Presidency, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the South African High Commission in the UK, will run an integrated programme at the Summit to ensure a seamless representation of the Nation Brand.

