Nigeria: Will Chibok Girls, Leah Sharibu Ever Be Found?

10 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
opinion By Ladesope Ladelokun

Buhari had promised that every Nigerian child would be safe in their schools in the run-up to the 2015 election. But only recently, armed men attacked Engravers College, a boarding secondary school in Chikun, Kaduna state and abducted two staff and six female students.

Like the missing Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu, they are victims of the failure of the people who swore to protect them. Their sin: they dared to seek knowledge. Despite several assurances from the presidency that abducted Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu would be reunited with their families, they remain in the den of their abductors, leaving their distraught loved ones in the prison of hope.

Sadly, the narrative of a disturbing breach of contract between law-abiding Nigerians who pay their taxes on the one hand and the federal government on the other hand with the primary responsibility of protecting Nigerians which birthed the abductions highlighted has refused to change with a retired General as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces inspite of high expectations.

What appears to be an advertisement of the hopeless and helpless situation of the worsening security problem bedevilling Nigeria is the resolve of the Borno state government to engage prayer warriors to bring back the peace that has eluded his state and the entire North.

True, Nigeria is arguably the prayer capital of the world. We pray about everything- poverty, bad economy, corruption and everything under the sun, including simple things common sense can solve!

Now that the Borno state government has contracted 30 Saudi-based clerics, expressing its readiness to engage clerics of different faiths in Nigeria, it is safe to say good times are indeed here for prayer warriors in Nigeria. What the government has failed to tell Nigerians is how much of tax payers' money is piped into the project.

Shouldn't we demonstrate seriousness in leveraging technology to combat the rising spate of insecurity across the land like what obtains in same climes? What are those in the power loop doing to take away the over 10 million out-of- school children that represent time bombs on our streets? Why are more people getting trapped in the chasm of poverty every passing day?

Until we stop paying lip service to the issues that threaten our peace and unity, Dapchi and Chibok will continue to happen. But our missing girls must not be forgotten.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.