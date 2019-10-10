Ghana: 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards - Sarkodie Wins Best International Flow

Lagos — Ghanaian music star, Sarkodie, has won the "Best International Flow" award at the 2019 BET "Hip Hop Awards."

The Ghanaian was nominated in the category alongside Nigerian artist, Falz; South Africa's Nasty C; UK's Ghetts and Little Simz; French artist, Kalash and Canada's Tory Lanez.

Hosted at the Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta in the United States by Comedian and Rapper, Lil Duval, the event had in attendance the hottest names in hip-hop industry.

The BET "Hip Hop Awards" was internationally simulcasted live on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) last Saturday.

Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, BET International and Viacom International Media Networks Africa said: "On behalf of BET International, we couldn't be more proud of Sarkodie for making history as the winner of our first-ever "Best International Flow" honour.

"Now more than ever, music from around the world is gaining popularity in mainstream culture, and by launching this category, we're honoured to give talented artists like Sarkodie a platform to achieve global success."

Furthermore, J.Cole snagged three wins for 'Lyricist of the Year,' 'Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse' for his verse on 21 Savage's "A Lot," and 'Impact Track' for his single "Middle Child."

Cardi B took home two wins for 'Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)' and the visuals for "Money" took home 'Best Hip-Hop Video.'

Travis Scott took home his first win in the 'Video Director of the Year' and 'Album of the Year' categories.

Newcomer Lil Nas X also takes two wins for 'Single of the Year' and 'Best Collabo, Duo or Group' for "Old Town Road."

The "Houston Hottie" Megan Thee Stallion, kicked off the night live from the boat performing a medley of "Hot Girl Summer" featuring Juicy J, and "Cash **it" featuring the night's "Best New Hip-Hop Artist" winner, DaBaby; before taking home two wins of her own for 'Hot Ticket Performer' and 'Best Mixtape.'

Continuing to be the hottest night in hip-hop, performances included Saweetie performing "My Type," and bringing out surprise guest, Petey Pablo and Lil Jon who performed "Freek-A-Leek" and "Get Low."

Rick Ross hit the stage performing a medley that include a special appearance by T-Pain, just as DaBaby performed "Intro" from his debut album Kirk before bringing out Offset for "Babysitter;" later he joined Lil Baby for a performance of "Baby."

Chance The Rapper, did a powerful performance of "Sun Come Down." Rapsody, put on for the queens with an inspiring performance of "Nina" and "Serena" while YBN Cordae got the crowd woke along with Anderson Paak performing "RNP."

The much anticipated cyphers were hosted by DJ Hed and featured a bevy of MCs dropping hot sixteen including Kash Doll, Iman (a.k.a. Iman Shumpert), IDK, Bandhunta Izzy, Jazz Anderson, King Los, Travis Thompson, Dae Jones, and 2019 BET Experience rap battle winner, Young Devyn.

Also, Comedians Affion Crockett, Chico Bean, Jess Hilarious, Karlous Miller and host Lil Duval came together for the first ever comedy cypher.

Presenters for the evening included R & B superstar, Teyana Taylor, and Academy Award-nominated actor and star of "Queen & Slim," Daniel Kaluuya, "Rap City" host Tigger, and Rick Ross.

For the first time ever, the BET "Hip Hop Awards" also included a live battle rap hosted by Ultimate Rap League founder, Smack, featuring notable battle rappers, DNA, Geechi Gotti, T-Top, and Shotgun Suge.

However, DNA reigned supreme and won a $25,000 cash prize.

Meanwhile, Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, served as Executive Producer of the 2019 BET "Hip Hop Awards" along with Connie Orlando, BET's Head of Programming and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Vice President of Specials, Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Below is the complete list of 2019 BET "Hip Hop Awards" winners:

Best International Flow

SARKODIE (GHANA)

Best Hip-Hop Video

CARDI B - MONEY

Hot Ticket Performer

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD - TRAVIS SCOTT

Video Director of the Year

TRAVIS SCOTT

Lyricist of the Year

COLE

MVP of the Year

NIPSEY HUSSLE

Producer of the Year

DJ KHALED

Best Collab, Duo or Group

LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX)

Single of the Year

OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX) - Produced by YoungKio (LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

DABABY

Best Mixtape

MEGAN THEE STALLION - FEVER

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

J COLE - A LOT (21 SAVAGE FEAT. J.COLE)

Impact Track

COLE - MIDDLE CHILD

DJ of the Year

MUSTARD

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

CARDI B

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

COMPLEX

Hustler of the Year

JAY-Z

