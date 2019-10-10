Nigeria: Super Eagles Land in Singapore for Brazil Clash

Photo: NFF/Twitter
Alex Iwobi in new Super Eagles kit
10 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)

At least, ten invited Super Eagles players will be available for Coach Gernot Rohr to start training today when the national team kicks off preparations for the prestige friendly against Brazil on Sunday in Singapore.

Spanish-based trio Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal), Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes) and Ramon Azeeez (Granada) flew to Singapore on Tuesday and they were on the same flight as Rohr, Allnigeriasoccer.com reported yesterday.

The report also claimed that Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo and his good friend, CSKA Sofia's Viv Solomon-Otabor were sported at the Super Eagles Fairmont Hotel in Singapore Wednesday morning, having flown in from the United Kingdom.

Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Emmanuel Dennis, Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong have also reported for international duty.

Meanwhile, administrative officials of the Super Eagles finally secured their entry visas into Singapore on Wednesday.

The officials duly departed Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja aboard Emirates Airline on Wednesday.

Twenty-three years and a couple of months after Nigeria spectacularly ejected Brazil from the Centennial Olympic Games men's football tournament in Atlanta, Georgia at the semi final stage, both countries clash in a much-anticipated encounter at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Sunday.

The game is the last and icing on the cake of a two-match schedule for the five-time world champions in Singapore, which begins with a clash with the Teranga Lions of Senegal - African vice champions - this evening.

Among those who received visas and will join the rest of the group (players and technical staff already on ground in Singapore) on Thursday are Dayo Enebi Achor (Team Administrator); Toyin Ibitoye (Media Officer); Dr. Ibrahim Gyaran (Team Doctor); Christopher Nnadozie (Physiotherapist) and; Chidi Ngoka (Equipment Manager).

Singaporean Jansen Foo has been appointed as referee for the prestige international friendly match. Foo will be assisted by compatriots Abdul Hannan (assistant referee 1), Ong Chai Lee (assistant referee 2) and G. Letchman (fourth official) at the game billed starting from 8pm Singapore time.

22 EAGLES TO BATTLE BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Anderson Esiti (PAOK Salonica, Greece); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Efosa Solomon-Otabor (PFC CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Brazil Tips Iwobi As 'Dangerous' Eagle Ahead of Friendly
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.