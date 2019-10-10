Nigeria: Super Eagles Land in Singapore for Brazil Clash

At least, ten invited Super Eagles players will be available for Coach Gernot Rohr to start training today when the national team kicks off preparations for the prestige friendly against Brazil on Sunday in Singapore.

Spanish-based trio Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal), Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes) and Ramon Azeeez (Granada) flew to Singapore on Tuesday and they were on the same flight as Rohr, Allnigeriasoccer.com reported yesterday.

The report also claimed that Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo and his good friend, CSKA Sofia's Viv Solomon-Otabor were sported at the Super Eagles Fairmont Hotel in Singapore Wednesday morning, having flown in from the United Kingdom.

Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Emmanuel Dennis, Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong have also reported for international duty.

Meanwhile, administrative officials of the Super Eagles finally secured their entry visas into Singapore on Wednesday.

The officials duly departed Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja aboard Emirates Airline on Wednesday.

Twenty-three years and a couple of months after Nigeria spectacularly ejected Brazil from the Centennial Olympic Games men's football tournament in Atlanta, Georgia at the semi final stage, both countries clash in a much-anticipated encounter at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Sunday.

The game is the last and icing on the cake of a two-match schedule for the five-time world champions in Singapore, which begins with a clash with the Teranga Lions of Senegal - African vice champions - this evening.

Among those who received visas and will join the rest of the group (players and technical staff already on ground in Singapore) on Thursday are Dayo Enebi Achor (Team Administrator); Toyin Ibitoye (Media Officer); Dr. Ibrahim Gyaran (Team Doctor); Christopher Nnadozie (Physiotherapist) and; Chidi Ngoka (Equipment Manager).

Singaporean Jansen Foo has been appointed as referee for the prestige international friendly match. Foo will be assisted by compatriots Abdul Hannan (assistant referee 1), Ong Chai Lee (assistant referee 2) and G. Letchman (fourth official) at the game billed starting from 8pm Singapore time.

22 EAGLES TO BATTLE BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Anderson Esiti (PAOK Salonica, Greece); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Efosa Solomon-Otabor (PFC CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)