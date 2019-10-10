Zimbabwe: Expectations High for Gemma After Romance With Winky D

9 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Following her romance with Zimdancehall maestro, Winky D on their hit single MuGarden which catapulted Gemma Griffiths' music career to greater heights, expectations for the songtress' next project are sky-high.

Seeing the amount of talent that she exhibited and with MuGardeni's light slowly starting to dwindle, music lovers have been reeling to hear more from the blossoming Gemma.

The singer has heeded her fans' cries with an announcement of new music slated for release this Friday.

"Zimbabwe - I've caught you snoozing, you've been waiting for new music for tooooo long. GOOD NEWS ✨ it's coming this FRIDAY ✨ yaaaaaassssssss," she captioned a small snippet video that seems to have been extracted from the anticipated project.

It will be her make or break moment as far as securing a permanent spot on the local music scene is concerned while distinguishing herself from the one-hit-wonder status.

Gemma started gaining ground in 2016 with a cover song for Winky D's Musarova Bigman which she said paved way to their collaboration on MuGarden this year.

A year later, she covered Jah Prayzah's Mudhara Vachauya, among several of her notable cover songs.

Meanwhile, Gemma says she has been on a road trip all around Africa for months in search of inspiration for her debut album which is still under production.

