Rwanda: Former WDA Boss Gasana Remanded for 30 Days

Kagarama Primary Court on Tuesday remanded for 30 days Jerome Gasana the former Director General of Workforce Development Authority (WDA) who is accused of misuse of public funds and embezzlement.

The Kicukiro-based court made the ruling on Tuesday saying that this was in a move to ensure prosecution continue with their investigation unhindered.

Prosecution had during his arraignment requested for the suspect to be remanded because their investigations were still ongoing.

Gasana was apprehended together with other officials late last month following a summons by Parliament to leaders and former leaders of the institution over the Rwf2.4 billion hospitality school project which stalled.

Prosecutors, despite saying they already have in custody evidence incriminating the suspect, they maintained there were more investigations that were yet to be concluded, and therefore called for him to be remanded.

According to the judge, the implication is that at any opportunity presented to the suspects, they may flee from justice, hence remanding Gasana for 30 days pending the conclusion of the investigation and substantive trial.

