Rwanda: Former WDA Boss Gasana Remanded for 30 Days

9 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Kagarama Primary Court on Tuesday remanded for 30 days Jerome Gasana the former Director General of Workforce Development Authority (WDA) who is accused of misuse of public funds and embezzlement.

The Kicukiro-based court made the ruling on Tuesday saying that this was in a move to ensure prosecution continue with their investigation unhindered.

Prosecution had during his arraignment requested for the suspect to be remanded because their investigations were still ongoing.

Gasana was apprehended together with other officials late last month following a summons by Parliament to leaders and former leaders of the institution over the Rwf2.4 billion hospitality school project which stalled.

Prosecutors, despite saying they already have in custody evidence incriminating the suspect, they maintained there were more investigations that were yet to be concluded, and therefore called for him to be remanded.

According to the judge, the implication is that at any opportunity presented to the suspects, they may flee from justice, hence remanding Gasana for 30 days pending the conclusion of the investigation and substantive trial.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.