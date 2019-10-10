Nigeria: Why I Wear Tattoos - Mercy, 2019 #BBNaija Winner

9 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mercy Eke, winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija, says tattoos on her body were important as they were symbols of her desire to achieve her dreams.

She disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of her presentation to the journalists at the Multichoice office, Ilupeju, Lagos on Wednesday.

Mercy, who did not hide her passion for having tattoos, said she has lost count of the numbers of tattoo on her body, adding that she only has flowers and butterfly imprinted on her skin.

"I love tattoos and I have many of them. I can't tell you the number till I count them; I only have flowers and butterfly tattoos on.

"The tattoos are indication that I can fly to a height without limit and also depict that everyone has wings to fly to any place that is right.

"I love fashion a lot and I make sure that I am comfortable with what I wear. I have different clothes for different occasions which determine what I wear.

"I have a fashion line and luxury line. I called it luxury not because they are that expensive but because it looks expensive. We can dress well and look luxurious without much money," she said.

On the fight with her BBNaija housemate, Tacha, which led to the disqualification of the later, Mercy said she still maintain friendship with Tacha.

"I still maintain my friendship with Tacha whatever happens; she has reached out to me. People should know that friends do fight occasionally, so what happened in the house is a reflection of us.

"People will start seeing us together afterwards, we are still friends.

"All I want is the grace of God to continue. Every time, I wake up to pray to God for his grace upon me. With that, I will be fine," she said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.