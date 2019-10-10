Nigeria: Lawan Canvasses Closer Ties Between Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called for closer bilateral relationship between Nigeria, Egypt and Morocco.

A statement by Ola Awoniyi his spokesperson said Mr Lawan made the call at separate meetings with the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Assem Hanafi Elseify and Moroccan Ambassador to Nigeria, Moha Ou Ali Tagma.

Mr Lawan said Egypt and Nigeria are leading countries in Africa, noting that the two countries have had a very long relationship.

"Nigeria has been quite supportive of Egypt and Egypt has been supportive of Nigeria.

"We need to expand and widen this cooperation and partnership between our two countries," Mr Lawan said.

The senate president said the parliamentary relationship between Egypt and Nigeria need to be improved, adding that there is need for cooperation in the parliaments of the two major African countries to be well grounded, established and sustained.

He said parliaments play important and significant roles in ensuring that peoples in different countries are able to come together because they represent the people.

"Therefore we carry their sentiments.

"We carry their aspirations; we want the relationships that benefit the people that we represent on both sides.

"So I will encourage that we try to work out and promote better parliamentary relationship," Mr Lawan said.

He also urged the Egyptian authorities to ease the process of issuance of visas to Nigerians seeking to travel to the country for legitimate business.

Mr Lawan made the appeal against the backdrop of complaints received by Nigerians who were denied visas by the Egyptian embassy.

"While we are not going to encourage that whoever does not qualify and applies for visa be given, we believe that many Nigerians have legitimate reasons to apply for visas to go to Egypt.

"We need to intensify every possible effort to ensure we are able to address those issues that make this difficult," Mr Lawan said.

Earlier, Mr Elseify said the visit was to congratulate the leadership of the senate following its emergence on June 11.

Mr Elseify also conveyed the intention of the leadership of the Egyptian parliament to visit the National Assembly.

He said the visit would afford the leaderships of both parliaments the opportunity of strengthening legislative ties to ensure the development of both countries.

While receiving the Moroccan Ambassador, Mr Lawan said Nigeria and Morocco have many things that have brought them together.

He cited as examples the agreements on fertiliser and gas pipeline projects which are underway and which will no doubt be beneficial to the two countries.

He said the National Assembly would play its part to support President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the projects are delivered.

Earlier, Mr Tagma said Nigeria and Morocco stand to benefit mutually from each other in various sectors.

"Since the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Morroco in June 2018, we have developed a very strong and good relationship in may sectors.

"We hope to maintain this relationship because Nigeria and Morocco have much to share," he said.

(NAN)