Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League Executive in Angola

THE Zanu-PF Youth League executive left the country yesterday for Angola to attend the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) youth congress which kicks off today.

The party's deputy secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Lewis Matutu is the head of delegation.

Cde Matutu said the congress was meant to discuss issues affecting youths.

"They invited us to observe and give solidarity to them as our colleagues," he said. "Remember MPLA is a former liberation movement and this follows the meeting we had in Victoria Falls.

"They extended an invitation to say, 'please come and grace our congress so we discuss issues of youth leadership in the region and amongst former liberation movements'.

"We will also focus on issues affecting the youth and improve their welfare."

The conference runs from October 10 to 12.

Cde Matutu said they will exchange notes and ideas on youth participation in leadership.

"They are ahead of us in terms of economic development, youth participation in leadership and government so that is what we want to learn from them, that interaction is critical to us," he said.

"We will also relay the issue of sanctions and update them on what we are doing as we move towards 25 October."