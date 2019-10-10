Kenya: Ethiopian Envoy Pays Tribute to Kenyan Athletes

9 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Ethiopian ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem has congratulated Team Kenya for finishing second at the just concluded World Championships in Doha saying Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes continue to make the continent proud.

Alem said in a statement that Kenyan athletes have shown the level of athletics talent in the country is high and wished them luck in their next engagements.

"The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopian in Nairobi congratulates the people and government of Kenya over the convincing victories in Doha," said Alem.

ETHIOPIA FINISHED FIFTH

"The dominance of the brave Ethiopian and Kenyan elite athletes in the victory for Africa. Kenya collected 11 medals -- five gold, two silver and four bronze -- to finish second behind the United States of America, who had 29 medals -- 14 gold 11 silver and four bronze. Ethiopia finished fifth with eight medals - two gold, five silver and one bronze.

While Kenya replicated their show from the 2017 London World Championships where they claimed similar number of medals, Ethiopia improved from London, scaling two places.

They collected five medals from London -- two gold and three silver medals, a tally that improved by two silver and one bronze medals.

