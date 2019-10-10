Kenya: G.O.A.T. Kipchoge in Vienna, NTV to Show Race Live

9 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge landed safely in Vienna in the early hours of Tuesday after flying for close to eight hours aboard a private jet from Eldoret.

Kipchoge will go through the final motions in the remaining days ahead of the big day, hopefully on Saturday, when he will attempt to run the 42-kilometre distance in under two hours.

The attempt, dubbed "INEOS 1:59 Challenge", has been bankrolled by British chemical firm INEOS, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe (not Sir Tom as we erroneously referred to him yesterday) and Kipchoge's shoe sponsors, USA's Nike.

Considered the "Greatest of all Time" (G.O.A.T.) in distance running, Kipchoge was accompanied by pacemakers Gideon Kipketer and Augustine Choge along with coach Patrick Sang and physiotherapist Peter Nduhiu. With journalists from Kipchoge's management company -- Nijmegen (Netherlands) based Global Sports Communications -- in tow, Sir Jim's Gulfstream G280 jet, that transported Kipchoge, flew for three hours and 40 minutes from Nairobi to Luxor, Egypt, for a 30-minute fuelling stop before connecting for another three hours and 40 minutes hop into Vienna, arriving in the early hours of Tuesday.

"The experience of being on a private jet was great," Choge, the 2006 Commonwealth 5,000 metres champion said. "We got here (Vienna) safely. Thanks for all the support across all sectors. It's the informed public that values the sport and players in it," added Kipchoge's coach Sang, himself an Olympic steeplechase silver medallist.

Organisers of the INEOS challenge are expected to announce the exact date and time for the race against the clock on Wednesday with Saturday to Monday set as the window. NTV has, meanwhile, acquired the rights to broadcast the race with pre and post race analysis to spice up the coverage of the eagerly-awaited challenge.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
Europe and Africa
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.