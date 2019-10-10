Malawi: Pictorial - Ebola Prevention Supplies Arrive in Malawi

9 October 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Govati Nyirenda

Lilongwe, 9 October 2019: Ebola preparedness supplies arrived in Malawi on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Joshua Malango who is the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Health, said that although there is no cause for alarm. The supplies which include protective gear and medicine have been purchased with 478,000 British Pounds by DFID managed by UNICEF Malawi.

Malango said Malawi appreciates the donation from UK aid through UNICEF of the supplies that were provided in case an Ebola case arises in the country.

The supplies will be dispatched to various Districts this weekend according to the Ministry of Health Spokesman.

Ministry officials inspect the shipment

Ebola preparedness supplies arrives in Malawi

Close inspection

