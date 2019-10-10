South Africa: Jobs, Mpumalanga & Death of Coal - Switch to Renewables Will Ensure Future for the Embattled Province

10 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melanie Gosling

Mpumalanga is not alone in facing a dicey future: Coal regions around the world are in a similar predicament and some governments have already taken steps to compensate coal workers where mines are to close.

With the world moving away from coal, the future of Mpumalanga hangs in the balance. It could become a region of ghost towns as coal mines and ageing power stations gradually close down, leaving thousands of people unemployed with few job options.

Or it could be reborn as a different kind of energy powerhouse, one that has been transformed to produce electricity from wind and solar power. A renewable energy hub, with associated industries, where many former coal workers are re-trained and absorbed into the clean, low-carbon technology.

This was one of the issues discussed by energy experts at the Windaba 2019 wind energy conference in Cape Town this week.

While the experts had no doubt that the transformation was possible, they warned that whether Mpumalanga was able to follow this path would depend on how quickly -- and how effectively -- the government could step up to the plate with policy interventions to attract the renewable energy sector to this region. The reason was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Environment
Labour
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.