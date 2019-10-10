South Africa: Ranjeni Munusamy Fights Back With Zondo Application

10 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Journalist Ranjeni Munusamy has submitted an application to the Zondo Commission to cross-examine a witness who implicated her in accepting car-related favours from a crime intelligence slush fund. Her application further makes the case that the witness in question -- Dhanajaya Naidoo -- was previously found unreliable by another state inquiry.

Ranjeni Munusamy is not taking allegations made against her at the Zondo Commission lying down. In an affidavit submitted to the commission, the Sunday Times associate editor refutes the testimony previously given by Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo, a former Crime Intelligence official now in witness protection.

Naidoo, who testified in camera to protect his identity, made a number of claims to the Zondo Commission implicating Munusamy: primarily that on "three or four occasions" he was tasked with picking up Munusamy's car, taking it for repairs, fitting it with upgraded modifications, and returning it to her. Naidoo claimed the costs of these vehicle services were borne by a Crime Intelligence slush fund on the instruction of former Crime Intelligence boss Mulangi Mphego.

In her affidavit, Munusamy says there was only one incident linking her car to Crime Intelligence. She writes that at some point between 2008 and 2009, she parked her...

