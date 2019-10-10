Angola-Telecom With New Board of Directors

9 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of state João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda appointed a new Board of Directors for the state-run fixed-service provider Angola-Telecom-EP, led by Adilson Miguel dos Santos, according to the statement released by the Civil Affairs Office.

The source states that the decision stems from the conclusion of the company's restructuring process, aimed at streamlining attractive conditions for subsequent privatisation.

In addition to Adilson Miguel dos Santos, named company's CEO, the President also appointed other members to the position of the company's managers.

They are Miguel Tandawembo Rodrigues Cazevo, António Sercal, Mandela Nsito Barros and Inocência Natália Diakelewote Miguel Zongo dos Santos.

Prior to the appointment of the current Board of Directors, the state-owned fixed telephone and Internet service company, Angola Telecom-EP, was managed by an Interim Management Committee.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
ICT
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.