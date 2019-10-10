South Africa: IPID Scrambles to Contain #KillingTheFiles Fallout

analysis

IPID is to present its 2018/19 annual report to Parliament on Thursday 10 October amid confusion in the police watchdog -- were performance statistics rigged or weren't they?

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) presents its annual report to Parliament on Thursday 10 October. The meeting will be overshadowed by revelations that IPID has a long track record of closing and completing cases prematurely to clear cases from the workload and inflate performance statistics.

This week, following an exposé by Viewfinder, current and former IPID officials have scrambled to explain themselves.

Meanwhile, the DA's shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield has called for Parliament to summon IPID's acting head Victor Senna and former head Robert McBride to account.

Senna was already scheduled to present IPID's 2018/19 annual report to Parliament today. Whitfield said there was still a need for a dedicated session to review all IPID's annual reports from 2012 to present.

The latest annual report Senna will present on Thursday claims that IPID has met 83% of its performance targets, compared with 65% the previous year. This was in spite of IPID closing five provincial offices -- in the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and North West...