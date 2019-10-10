South Africa: IPID Scrambles to Contain #KillingTheFiles Fallout

10 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daneel Knoetze

IPID is to present its 2018/19 annual report to Parliament on Thursday 10 October amid confusion in the police watchdog -- were performance statistics rigged or weren't they?

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) presents its annual report to Parliament on Thursday 10 October. The meeting will be overshadowed by revelations that IPID has a long track record of closing and completing cases prematurely to clear cases from the workload and inflate performance statistics.

This week, following an exposé by Viewfinder, current and former IPID officials have scrambled to explain themselves.

Meanwhile, the DA's shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield has called for Parliament to summon IPID's acting head Victor Senna and former head Robert McBride to account.

Senna was already scheduled to present IPID's 2018/19 annual report to Parliament today. Whitfield said there was still a need for a dedicated session to review all IPID's annual reports from 2012 to present.

The latest annual report Senna will present on Thursday claims that IPID has met 83% of its performance targets, compared with 65% the previous year. This was in spite of IPID closing five provincial offices -- in the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and North West...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.