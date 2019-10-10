South Africa: SA's WEF Ranking Advances While Business Confidence Rises

9 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Domestic business confidence rose in September off 34-year lows, while South Africa's 'competitiveness' ranking by the World Economic Forum also moved up a few notches. While this is surely welcome, both data sets come off such low thresholds that improvements hardly signal a significant turnaround.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released its 2019 Global Competitiveness Index that looks broadly at how competitive an economy is through the prism of 12 pillars: institutions, infrastructure, ICT adoption, macroeconomic stability, health, skills, product market, labour market, the financial system, market size, business dynamism and innovation capability.

Given all the current angst over policy inertia and uncertainty, political infighting within the ANC, anaemic growth, rising debt and a 29% unemployment rate, it came as something of a surprise that South Africa's ranking improved, from 67th overall last year to 60 out of the 141 economies surveyed in 2019.

It will be no surprise if President Cyril Ramaphosa mentions this in his weekly newsletter next Monday. He did promise in his State of the Nation Address that South Africa would work on improving its rankings in such areas.

Of the 12 pillars, South Africa's overall best ranking, at 19, was its financial system, which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.