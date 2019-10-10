South Africa: Students Loath to Report Sexual Harassment

analysis

This year the Commission for Gender Equality released a report on gender and sexual harassment policies in four higher education institutions and the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology. While policies are being drafted to make campuses more proactive, it is apparent that students often do not feel comfortable reporting sexual harassment.

With the scourge of gender-based violence and the protests over the past month, Daily Maverick followed up about the measures the University of Mpumalanga, Sol Plaatjie University, Nelson Mandela University, the University of Zululand and the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology have taken since the Commission for Gender Equality released a report this year outlining recommendations regarding their sexual harassment policies.

In previous years, the Commission for Gender Equality released reports on gender transformation on campuses including the University of Venda, the University of Pretoria, Tshwane University of Technology, Rhodes University and the University of Free State.

The report looked at gender transformation within the staff and sexual harassment policies. It made recommendations on how universities can educate the university community on sexual harassment and improve their policies.

The Department of Higher Education is drafting a policy framework that all higher education institutions will need...