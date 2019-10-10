Botswana: Soaring Temperatures to Drop Soon

Gaborone — Department of Meteorological Services official Ms Chandiba Mokgosi says soaring temperatures across the country are expected to drop in a few days.

Giving a weather update to BOPA on October 8, the assistant meteorologist said the country had been experiencing hot-to-hot temperatures due to the low surface pressures.

Ms Mokgosi said that maximum pressures occured in winter, and the summer loss of mass was partially compensated for by increased water vapour.

She said that as the temperature rose, rain was expected to fall, which in turn les to reduced temperatures.

"We are expecting isolated thundershowers in most areas from Thursday up to Saturday," she said.

She said places most likely to experience the thundershowers were the Chobe, Kgatleng, Eastern and South-eastern part of the country.

The officer stressed the importance of staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding dehydrating liquids such as alcohol, coffee, tea and caffeinated soft drinks, which could cause more harm than good.

Ms Mokgosi advised that it was of utmost importance to wear protective clothing to avoid heat burn and heat stroke.

"Lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing also help protect against heat," she said.

As summer approaches and the days get longer, the dangers of working hard under hot weather also increase.

Summer is a season where extra care should be taken to safeguard one's health.

Knowing how to work safely in hot weather can help prevent dangers such as heat stroke.

Private medical practitioner Doctor Raymond Palane said that heat stroke was the most serious heat-related disorder that occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature.

"The body temperature can rise to 106 degrees Fahrenheit or higher within 10 to 15 minutes and heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided," he said.

He added that other heat-related disorders include heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash.

Dr Palane said that during hot weathers people tended to overwork themselves by not giving themselves breaks in between.

"When you work in hot weathers you have to pace yourself, slow down and work at an even pace.

Know your own limits and ability to work safely in the heat," she said.

He further said that people should avoid getting sunburn, use sunscreen and wear hats when working outdoors.

Maun Animal Welfare Society pet adoption officer, Mr Thatayaone Kesiile said that during the hot season people tended to only consider themselves and forget about the domestic animals.

He advised pet owners to keep their dogs and cats indoors and avoid leaving them in parked cars when out.

Mr Kesiile requested that animals be given treats while working ones such as donkeys should be given breaks.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>