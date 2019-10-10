South Africa: Old Mutual Strikes Back At Peter Moyo

9 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

In court papers, Old Mutual said axed CEO Peter Moyo has 'actively sought to undermine' the ability of Old Mutual's 13-non-executive directors (or board members) to 'carry out their corporate governance functions'. Moyo has done so publicly, thus the insurance group believes he should not be reinstated.

Old Mutual has hit back at ousted CEO Peter Moyo, saying his "sustained and hostile" campaign against board members is proof that there has been a "destruction" of the relationship between both parties.

And because of this, he cannot return to work and serve the four years remaining in his employment contract with the insurance group.

Arguably, this is no secret considering that the dispute between Moyo and Old Mutual has degenerated into a tit-for-tat spat since he was fired on 18 June 2019 as both parties have hung out dirty laundry.

The insurance group said Moyo has "actively sought to undermine" the ability of Old Mutual's 13 non-executive directors (or board members) to "carry out their corporate governance functions".

Old Mutual was responding to Moyo's application in August at the High Court in Johannesburg to have the company's directors declared in contempt of court, for "failing" to comply with a 30 July...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.