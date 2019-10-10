South Africa: JSC Interviews, Not for the Faint of Heart

10 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chelsey Moubray

Daniel Thulare had a tough time during his Judicial Services Commission interview for a position on the bench of the Western Cape Division of the High Court on Tuesday when the chair of the commission, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, challenged him on comments he made when President of the Judicial Officers Association of South Africa. Thulare had said the Chief Justice held 'an over-concentration of power' within a 'judicial kingdom'. Mogoeng did not appreciate the sentiment.

The issue of judicial governance was a touchy subject at Tuesday's Judicial Service Commission's interview of judge candidate Daniel Thulare, a Chief Magistrate in Cape Town.

Thulare came under scrutiny for comments that he made earlier in 2019 during the annual general meeting of the Judicial Officers Association of South Africa (JOASA). At the July 2019 meeting, Thulare, who at the time was president of the association, made statements referring to "an over-concentration of power in the hands of the Chief Justice".

Speaking for the association, Thulare had stressed the need for a "symposium" and a reconfiguration of the judicial system, which excludes chief magistrates and regional court presidents from meetings of heads of courts convened by the Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng.

"There is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

