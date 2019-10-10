South Africa: 'Cosas' Thugs Hold Gauteng Health MEC Hostage At School

A group of men claiming to be Congress of South African Students (Cosas) members stormed into a Soweto high school on Wednesday 9 October, manhandling teachers, pupils and a reporter from Daily Maverick.

There is some doubt as to whether the about half a dozen thugs who stormed the Sekano-Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto on Wednesday - and the day before - are indeed members of the Congress of SA Students (Cosas), and Cosas itself failed to respond to requests for comment.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku was at the school, his and his parents' alma mater when the group stormed through the school gates. Once inside, they demanded to see Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who was not at the school nor scheduled to be there. Masuku was hastily locked in the principal's office for his own safety.

Masuku had brought a team of young doctors who have embarked on providing community health services and raising awareness on depression, teenage pregnancy, drug addiction and other social ills under the hashtag, "Doctors In My Classroom", to the school.

The about five or six middle-aged men demanded to see the MEC and the principal. After it became clear they would not get...