Malawi: Phyzix Says 2019 Edition of Ghetto Festival to Be in Lilongwe

9 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi rising hip-hop artist Phyzix has said it is Lilongwe's turn for this year's edition of Ghetto festival which inaugural show took place in Blantyre last year.

He disclosed that the event - under his 'It's Only Entertainment' (IOE) music will take place at Mbowe Park on November 9 and it will be free of charge.

During the Ghetto initiative, the rapper organises a series of one-day youth music shows aimed at connecting youths from Blantyre and Lilongwe cities.

Phyzix said the events are important as they facilitates engagement with the youth who are hindered by many problems which can be traced to poverty, illiteracy and unemployment. He said the idea is to use music as a tool for information dissemination.

"There is so much potential and activities in the ghettos that can spur serious economic activities among the youth who are very energetic. We just need to equip them with the right information," he said.

The Ghetto Festival has attracted artists such as Macelba, Janta, Mwanache, Martse, Tsar Leo, Beanca, Lucent The Violinist, Krzaie G, K2B Block, Mabilinganya Empire and Quest. It will be hosted by MC Roxy and comedian Tanah populary known as Mr Broken English.

