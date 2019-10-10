Zimbabwe: Chamisa Studying Church's Seven Year Proposal

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
9 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has confirmed receiving a proposal from the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHoCD) on Tuesday arguing for a suspension of electoral contestations in Zimbabwe for seven years.

According to the ZHoCD the proposal will need citizens' ratification through a referendum to allow for the rebuilding of the country and implementation of all necessary reforms so as to ensure undisputed electoral outcomes.

Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda on Wednesday told newzimbabwe.com that the opposition leader was considering the proposal.

"We are in that space where the President is studying the proposals handed to him by the churches and in a short while, he will be able to speak to whether or not the proposals meet the minimum qualifications set by the five point plan," Nkululeko said.

"The party has already a five point plan that would guide its actions and its concentration of any proposals regarding dialogue. The dialogue is part of the President's position on resolving Zimbabwe's crisis."

The ZHoCD has also approached President Emmerson Mnangagwa with the same proposal according to executive secretary Kenneth Mtata who addressed journalist on Tuesday.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba was unavailable for comment. Mnangagwa was declared winner of last year's presidential poll but his main rival Chamisa rejected the result and argued it had been rigged. An attempt to overturn the result at the Constitutional Court also failed by the opposition leader maintains he won the elections.

The MDC maintains it does not recognise Mnangagwa a legitimate leader and twice inside the past year they have walked out on the Zanu PF leader the latest being during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) last month for which they are set to be punished with a docking of their allowances by Speaker Jacob Mudenda.

Mtata denied accusation that the church has failed to broker a peace deal between Chamisa and Mnangagwa.

"Dialogue has not matured in measurement of time but this Sabbath call introduces some substance into the dialogue and what that dialogue could look like and also demystifies the assumption that this dialogue could only happen between these two political parties.

"Dialogue has not failed but has only delayed," Mtata said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

